Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.39. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $127.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

