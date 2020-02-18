Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 303,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

