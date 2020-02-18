KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.85

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.55. KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 2,531 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.40.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

