KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0244 on Major Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $261,927.00 and $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025682 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011809 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.66 or 0.02604330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00020525 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005425 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.