Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$15.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

