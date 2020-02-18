Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$15.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.76.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
