Keel Point LLC Purchases 4,697 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,063,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $191.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $191.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.