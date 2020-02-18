Keel Point LLC Purchases 168,783 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.