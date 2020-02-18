Keel Point LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,616,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average is $157.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

