Keel Point LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $339.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.67 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.16 and its 200 day moving average is $304.10. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.