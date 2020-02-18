Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 49,601 iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 308,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 167,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of WOOD opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.