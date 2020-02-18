Keel Point LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.53 and a 1 year high of $115.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

