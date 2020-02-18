Keel Point LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $119.66. 9,807,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

