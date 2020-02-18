Kathryn Bueker Sells 376 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,828. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average is $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.29 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

