KARMA (KARMA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. KARMA has a market cap of $117,481.00 and $99.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002471 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.