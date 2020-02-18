JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 318,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,700. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.39 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22.

