Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 168.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,494 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $51,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 269,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

