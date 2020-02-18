John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.65

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 77939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 102,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

