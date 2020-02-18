JET8 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $187.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, JET8 has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $293,745.00 and $187.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.03226051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00157434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

