Jeneq Management LP Invests $2.15 Million in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Dropbox makes up approximately 1.1% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Dropbox by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 71,878 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,333 shares of company stock worth $250,960 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Nomura boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.