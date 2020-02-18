Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,070

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,921.50 ($25.28).
LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,195 ($28.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.21. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,021.39.
About Halma
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
