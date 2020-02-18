Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,070

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,921.50 ($25.28).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,195 ($28.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.21. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,021.39.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

