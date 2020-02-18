JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.79

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 1930505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.
JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in JD.Com by 106.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
