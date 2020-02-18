JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.79

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 1930505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

Get JD.Com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in JD.Com by 106.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.