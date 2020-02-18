Japan Content Token Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Japan Content Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Simex, BitMart and LATOKEN. Japan Content Token has a total market capitalization of $51,712.00 and $11.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.03072235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00240930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00154035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart, LATOKEN and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Japan Content Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.