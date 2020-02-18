James A. Locke III Sells 8,298 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STZ traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.58. The stock had a trading volume of 166,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

