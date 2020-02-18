Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.53

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.53 and last traded at $172.53, with a volume of 1049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.08.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average is $147.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

