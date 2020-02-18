Iungo (ING) Achieves Market Cap of $47,324.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 99.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One Iungo token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $47,324.00 and $18.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00049753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00482148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.16 or 0.06452954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00067295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005207 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

