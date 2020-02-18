Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.54

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 4168499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

