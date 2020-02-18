iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $154.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,368. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

