iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.78. 4,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.49 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

