iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,205. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

