iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,026,914. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

