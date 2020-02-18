iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. 2,363,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,026,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

