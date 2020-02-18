iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.29

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.29 and last traded at $131.22, with a volume of 109968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.98.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LQD)
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
