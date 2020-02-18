iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63, approximately 201 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

