iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Smith Moore & CO.’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

IVV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.30. 263,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

