iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,876 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.