iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 776.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,657,000.

Shares of USIG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1558 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

