Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Sells $115,638,940.40 in Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.42. 67,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 170.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.