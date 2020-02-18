Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRET opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

