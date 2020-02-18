Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 18th (AMRN, ARNC, BC, CRRFY, DUK, ETN, HZO, IPGDF, KN, MBUU)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 18th:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $108.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

