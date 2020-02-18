Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,360,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 7.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $175.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.57.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

