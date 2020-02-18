Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,043.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,529.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,444.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,301.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.