Investec Asset Management LTD Sells 22,247 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Investec Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 2.80% of Scorpio Tankers worth $64,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 114,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $14,556,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

