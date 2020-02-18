Investec Asset Management LTD Purchases 25,147 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,087,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $183.30 and a 52 week high of $279.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.