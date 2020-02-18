Investec Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,399 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 0.57% of Helmerich & Payne worth $28,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of HP opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

