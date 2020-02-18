Investec Asset Management LTD Has $43.75 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Investec Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.37% of Lincoln National worth $43,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 485,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 278,904 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5,083.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

