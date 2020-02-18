Investec Asset Management LTD Cuts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Investec Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.44% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after acquiring an additional 866,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,235.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 267,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 247,170 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 213.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

