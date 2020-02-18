Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 727,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,833,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 642,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,712,000 after buying an additional 72,297 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after buying an additional 71,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 132,019 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 241,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $51.65.

