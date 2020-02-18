Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 299.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.26. The stock had a trading volume of 438,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $118.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

