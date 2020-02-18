Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $234.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,368,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,399,729. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $235.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

