Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Glaxis Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $233.83 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $234.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

